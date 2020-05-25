සිංහල தமிழ்(current)

Hiru CIA mission to trace the Devanagala heritage (Video)

Thursday, 21 May 2020 - 23:14

Hiru+CIA+mission+to+trace+the+Devanagala+heritage+%28Video%29

The Chief Incumbent of the Mawanella Devanagala temple Ven. Medirigiri Puniyasara Thera says that a large number of lands belonging to the Devanagala sacred site in Mawanella have been forcibly taken over through political interference.

Today, the CIA revelation is about the fate of the Devanagala sacred site in Mawanella.

Devanagala Raja Maha Viharaya located in the Mawanella area in the Kegalle District of the Sabaragamuwa Province is a beautiful temple built on huge rock spread over a land area of ​​72 acres.

This land belongs to the Department of Archeology which is a great attraction for the local and foreign tourists.

According to archaeological evidence, the Devanagala Viharaya was built during the reign of King Dhatusena of Anuradhapura.

This ancient site contains two inscriptions of the Polonnaruwa and Kandyan period, a Tampita Vihara with sculptures and paintings of the Kandyan era as well as monuments with ancient sculptures.

However, the ancient inscriptions on this site have long been damaged by some people using acid and some chemicals.

Even though it belongs to the Department of Archeology, the basement of the site has been destroyed due to unauthorized constructions.

The historic Devanagala Viharaya has been under the control of the land grabbers operating with the support of a ‘Yahapalanaya’ politician of the previous regime.

With the appointment of Ven. Medirigiriye Punyasara Thera as the Trustee of the Devanagala Viharaya, about two years ago, the lands belonging to the Dewanagala Temple have been dicovered.

According to the Trustee of the Devanagala Temple the reasons for the damage to the ancient inscription is now being revealed.

When the Hiru CIA team searched the heritage of the Dewanagala Viharaya, they found a sinister operation that had fraudulently transformed the temple's paddy fields by filling them.

All details about this will be revealed tomorrow through the Hiru CIA program.



Rains to increase in the next few days (video)
Rains to increase in the next few days (video)
Monday, 25 May 2020 - 22:59

The Department of Meteorology states that due to the low level atmospheric disturbance in the vicinity of Sri Lanka, prevailing showerycondition is expected... Read More

Acting ambassador requested to find accommodation for those stranded in Qatar – (Video)
Acting ambassador requested to find accommodation for those stranded in Qatar – (Video)
Monday, 25 May 2020 - 22:40

Foreign Secretary Ravinatha Aryasinha issuing a press release states that in consultation with the Minister of Foreign Relations Dinesh Gunawardena, he... Read More

Rice mafia in Sri Lanka is a manipulation by large scale mill owners - retail associations complain (Video)
Rice mafia in Sri Lanka is a manipulation by large scale mill owners - retail associations complain (Video)
Monday, 25 May 2020 - 22:16

The Association of Essential Commodities Wholesalers and Retailers says the rice mafia in Sri Lanka is a manipulation by large scale mill owners and the... Read More



Trending News

Sri Lankan cricketer taken into custody with Heroin in his possession, has been remanded
25 May 2020
Sri Lankan cricketer taken into custody with Heroin in his possession, has been remanded
Tourist Board approved hotels and restaurants in Colombo permitted to open for business from tomorrow (Video)
25 May 2020
Tourist Board approved hotels and restaurants in Colombo permitted to open for business from tomorrow (Video)
The 10th COVID- 19, death in Sri Lanka reported - a 51 year old woman dies due to coronavirus infection
25 May 2020
The 10th COVID- 19, death in Sri Lanka reported - a 51 year old woman dies due to coronavirus infection
The 10th coronavirus victim in Sri Lanka was from Payagala a returnee from Kuwait
25 May 2020
The 10th coronavirus victim in Sri Lanka was from Payagala a returnee from Kuwait
A special request to the people from the government - Curfew only between 10.00pm to 4.00am from tomorrow onwards
25 May 2020
A special request to the people from the government - Curfew only between 10.00pm to 4.00am from tomorrow onwards

International News

While the world is trying to find answers to coronavirus - US and North Korea on Nuclear showdown
25 May 2020
While the world is trying to find answers to coronavirus - US and North Korea on Nuclear showdown
Afghanistan frees 2,000 Taliban prisoners
25 May 2020
Afghanistan frees 2,000 Taliban prisoners
India reports 6,767 new coronavirus patients in the last 24 hours
24 May 2020
India reports 6,767 new coronavirus patients in the last 24 hours
Flight data recorder located from the Pakistani airliner that crashed
24 May 2020
Flight data recorder located from the Pakistani airliner that crashed
News
Political
Tv News
Media Network
© 2020 Lotus Technologies. All Rights Reserved.