Hiru CIA mission to trace the Devanagala heritage (Video)

The Chief Incumbent of the Mawanella Devanagala temple Ven. Medirigiri Puniyasara Thera says that a large number of lands belonging to the Devanagala sacred site in Mawanella have been forcibly taken over through political interference.

Devanagala Raja Maha Viharaya located in the Mawanella area in the Kegalle District of the Sabaragamuwa Province is a beautiful temple built on huge rock spread over a land area of ​​72 acres.

This land belongs to the Department of Archeology which is a great attraction for the local and foreign tourists.

According to archaeological evidence, the Devanagala Viharaya was built during the reign of King Dhatusena of Anuradhapura.

This ancient site contains two inscriptions of the Polonnaruwa and Kandyan period, a Tampita Vihara with sculptures and paintings of the Kandyan era as well as monuments with ancient sculptures.

However, the ancient inscriptions on this site have long been damaged by some people using acid and some chemicals.

Even though it belongs to the Department of Archeology, the basement of the site has been destroyed due to unauthorized constructions.

The historic Devanagala Viharaya has been under the control of the land grabbers operating with the support of a ‘Yahapalanaya’ politician of the previous regime.

With the appointment of Ven. Medirigiriye Punyasara Thera as the Trustee of the Devanagala Viharaya, about two years ago, the lands belonging to the Dewanagala Temple have been dicovered.

According to the Trustee of the Devanagala Temple the reasons for the damage to the ancient inscription is now being revealed.

When the Hiru CIA team searched the heritage of the Dewanagala Viharaya, they found a sinister operation that had fraudulently transformed the temple's paddy fields by filling them.

