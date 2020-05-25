සිංහල தமிழ்(current)

Steps to introduce signage with health habits to protect people from the coronavirus

Thursday, 21 May 2020 - 22:11

The Ministry of Health has taken steps to introduce a series of signages including health guidelines to protect against the coronavirus.

The Special Working Committee met today to decide on further measures to be taken to control the spread of the covid-19 virus.

It was chaired by Health Minister Pavithra Wanniarachchi.

It has been decided to introduce a signage with a series of guidelines to prevent the spread of the virus under the theme a new life style” for the protection from the covid-19 virus

It has been planned to display these signages in public areas, bus stops and central bus stands, supermarkets and offices around the country.

With the reopening of the country, it has been decided to make recommendations on face masks requirements in various situations due to the corona virus.

Protective clothing and medical equipment required for conducting PCR tests have been maintained without a shortage so far and in order to continue in the future without a shortage it has been decided to grant the necessary permission to the Directors of the institutions that are carrying out PCR tests to purchase relevant items .

This Special Performance Review Committee is comprised of Medical administrators, Administrative Service Officers and 35 Specialist Doctors, to make decisions on specific measures to be taken to prevent the spread of covid-19.

It is convened every other day and the meeting is chaired by the Health Minister.

