Raids+to+find+persons+hiding+stocks+of+paddy+and+rice

The Consumer Affairs Authority has informed traders and individuals who are collecting stocks to issue to the market without a shortage paddy and rice stocks to prevent a scarcity occurring in the market.

In a statement issued the Authority has said that instructions have been given that if not they will look into the individuals and organizations and take the maximum legal action possible.

Information was reported that there was a shortage of rice in the market during the past few days.

Anyhow, the Consumer Affairs Authority said that there is a possibility of arresting without a warrant persons who hide paddy and rice stocks.

If there is any information on such persons, the Consumer Affairs Authority has introduced the phone number 1977 to inform them.