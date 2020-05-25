Rains in the Southwest quarter of the island, today as well

The Meteorology Department said that there will be rains today in the Southwest quarter of the island today as well.

Accordingly, certain places in the Western, Sabaragamuwa, Central and Northwestern provinces as well as in the districts of Galle and Matara rains of more than 75 mm could be experienced.

The deep and shallow sea area off the coast extending from Puttalam to Trincomalee via Mannar and Kankasanturai, and off the coast extending from Galle to Potuvil via Hambantota will be rough at times as the wind speed can increase up to 70 – 80 kilometers per hour.

Therefore, the Meteorology Department warns fishing and naval communities to be vigilant.









