Number of persons infected with the new Coronavirus worldwide exceeds 5.1 million

Friday, 22 May 2020 - 10:45

The number of persons infected with the new Coronavirus worldwide is now 5,194,879.

At the same time 334,622 deaths have been reported worldwide.

Among these more than 1.5 million and 96,622 deaths have been reported from the United States of America while 32,486 deaths were reported from Italy.

The number of deaths in Spain and France has exceeded 27,000.

The newest country where the number of deaths is increasing and exceeds 20,000 is Brazil. They have reached the top of this list in Latin America.

Meanwhile, during the past 24 hours 150 newly infected Coronavirus patients have been reported from India and the total number of infected persons has increased to 118,226.

According to reports of the Indian Ministry of Health the number of deaths reported due to the Coronavirus is 3,584.

A majority of infected persons in India are reported from Maharashtra, New Delhi, Gujarat and Tamil Nadu.

In the meantime, the Oxford University in Britain is preparing to experiment with another drug being used for treating Malaria on Coronavirus infected patients.

Foreign Media reported that a trial of this drug is to be conducted on 40,000 people from the continents of Europe, Africa, Asia and South America who have been infected with the Coronavirus.

The Oxford University said that the initial steps have been put in place for carrying out this trial.

