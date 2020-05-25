India - number of persons infected with the Coronavirus increases by 6088 in a day

During the 24-hour period ending this morning, 6088 Coronavirus infected patients have been reported from India, and this is the highest number of persons infected with the virus to be reported within a day, so far.

Accordingly, the total number of Coronavirus infected persons in India has increased to 118,501. The number of deaths reported as a result from India is 3,585.

48,534 persons who were infected with the virus have recovered by now in India and it is approximately 41 percent the Indian Government said. Accordingly, the number of patients under treatment in India at present is 66,330.