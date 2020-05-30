16+more+Covid-19+positive+patients+recover

Sixteen more Covid-19 positive patients have recovered and been discharged from hospitals. As a result, the Epidemiology Unit of the Ministry of Health said that the total number of recoveries is now 620.
Friday, 22 May 2020 - 12:58
Twenty (20) more persons have tested positive for Covid-19 (new coronavirus) infection. So far 55 positive patients have been identified today. The country... Read More
Twenty-Seven (27) more persons have tested positive for Covid-19 (new coronavirus) infection. So far 35 positive patients have been identified today. The... Read More
Residents of the area staged a silent protest against the reclamation of a marshy land in the Vivekarama area belonging to the Kotikawatta and Mulleriyawa... Read More