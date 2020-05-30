Directors of the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) and the Terrorism Investigation Division have been transferred

According to internal sources of the Police Department, SSP Wickremarachchige Thilakaratne, who is serving as the Director of the Criminal Investigations Department and the Director of the Terrorist Investigation Division, SSP Prasanna Alwis, have been transferred. The relevant recommendations have already been referred to the Election Commission.

According to the sources, Senior Superintendent of Police Nihal Thalduwa who is presently serving as the director of the Western Province Intelligence Division is to be appointed as the new Director of Terrorism Investigation Division. His name has also been referred to the Elections Commission for approval. Senior Superintendent of Police Nihal Thalduwa, previously served as the Director of the Terrorism Investigation Division for a period of 5 years.

Meanwhile, senior DIG in charge of the Eastern Province, Nilantha Jayawardena has been transferred. Senior DIG in charge of the Northern Province Padmasiri Munasinghe has been appointed to the post.

Meanwhile, a national newspaper has reported that Nishantha Weerasinghe who is serving as the secretary of the Police Commission has been transferred. However, he said that he has not been informed about such a transfer when we inquired the matter from him.