Election procedures can be maintained according to quarantine regulations – Director General of Health Services informs election authorities

It was mentioned at the Supreme Court today that Director General of Health Services, Consultant Dr. Anil Jasinghe has informed election authorities that the election procedures can be carried out according to the processes of quarantine.

This was when consideration of fundamental rights petitions filed challenging the Gazette Notification announcing the date of elections and the Gazette Notification dissolving Parliament, commenced for the fifth day today at the Supreme Court.

Petitions are being heard by a five-member bench of Supreme Court judges including Chief Justice Jayantha Jayasuriya, Buwaneka Aluvihare, Sisira De Aabrew, Priyantha Jayawardena and Vijith Malalgoda. President’s Counsel Romesh De Silva submitting facts on behalf of the Secretary to the President Dr. P. B. Jayasundera mentioned this.

While the Director General of Health Services has issued such a notice, PC Romesh De Silva said that it gives rise to problems, the Election Commission postponing the election again.

Hearing of petitions are continuing right now at the Supreme Court.

In the meantime, the Elections Commission said that while the Gazette Notification containing preference numbers of candidates has not yet been issued, certain candidates are publicizing their numbers on Social Media already.

Certain candidates have publicized their preference numbers according to the alphabetical list of names of Candidates and if holding of the election is expedited, they are fearful that the time period for candidates to publicize their numbers will be limited and as a result they have been motivated to do so, a top official said.

He said further that anyhow, by now the list has been sent for printing so that preference numbers can be gazetted.

He also said that everything will be done according to orders issued by the Supreme Court.

However, Election Observers point out that it is not suitable for candidates to advertise their preference numbers prior to the relevant Gazette Notification being issued.