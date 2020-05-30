Special Commodity Levy revised with effect from today - list of items with revised rates

Accordingly, Customs Media Spokesman, Additional Director General of Customs Sunil Jayaratne said that the levies on Red Onions, Potatoes, Garlic, Dhal, Sprats and Salmon as well as on imported fruits such as oranges, grapes and apples have been revised.

He said this decision was made by the government with the objective of encouraging local produce.





The statement issued and the list of items on which the special commodity levies have been revised appears below.

The Special Commodity Levy, imposed under section 2, of the SPECIAL COMMODITY LEVY ACT, No. 48 OF 2007, have been revised with effect from today for several imported items.