No+Coronavirus+patient+has+been+reported+from+within+the+country+during+the+past+twenty+days

Deputy Director General of Health Services Consultant Dr. Pabha Palihawadana said that as of now Coronavirus patients are being reported only from the navy and persons who have returned to the island from abroad.

Expressing her views to the media she said that no Coronavirus infected patient has been reported from within the country during the past twenty days.

Meanwhile, with the identification of 27 newly infected Coronavirus patients yesterday, the number of persons infected with the virus increased to 1055.

Fifteen of them are individuals who returned to this country from Dubai and were under quarantine at the Giragama Quarantine Center.

Eleven of the 12 other Coronavirus infected patients reported were from the Navy and the remaining person had returned from Kuwait and was in quarantine.

The number of recoveries of Coronavirus infected patients at present is 620.

The Epidemiology Unit said that 426 patients are receiving treatment in hospitals at present.

Meanwhile, the Sri Lanka Bureau of Foreign Employment said that about 350 Sri Lankan workers abroad have contracted the Coronavirus.

Its General Manager W. M. V. Wansekera said that 200 of them have been reported as working in the United Arab Emirates.

He also said that a special flight carrying 160 workers engaged in service in South Korea who had come back on holiday, is due to leave Sri Lanka on 27 May