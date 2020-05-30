Court+calls+for+a+further+report+on+the+incident+of+the+death+of+three+women+during+a+stampede+in+Maligawatte

The Court has called for a further report on the incident of the death of three women who were killed during a stampede in Maligawatte yesterday near a house on Jummah Masjid Mawatha, Maligawatte where money was being distributed while the curfew was in force.

This was when the Maligawatte Police reported facts to the Hulftsdorp Magistrate Court No. 4 yesterday.

The seven persons including the businessman who was taken into custody in connection with this incident were produced in Court and the Judge ordered that they be remanded until 04 June.

Police Media Spokesman SP Jaliya Senaratne said that the Judge ordered the Police to submit a further report on that day as well.

Hospital sources said that four persons including a male who were injured in this incident yesterday are still receiving treatment at the Colombo National Hospital.