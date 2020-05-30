The number of Coronavirus infected persons in India increase by 6,000 in a day – America flies the national flag at half-mast

During the past 24 hours 6088 newly infected Coronavirus patients have been reported from India which is the highest number of patients to be identified within a day and the total number of infected persons has increased to 118,501.

According to reports of the Indian Ministry of Health the number of deaths reported due to the Coronavirus is 3,585.

The number of persons who have recovered from the Coronavirus in India is 48,534 and the Indian government said it is 41 percent.

The number of persons under treatment in India at present is 66,330.

President Donald Trump requests that the American national flag be flown at half-mast in government buildings and monuments in the upcoming 3 days on behalf of Americans who became victims of the Covid-19 virus.

He also said that he requests that from next Monday, the national flag be flown at half-mast on behalf of war heroes who sacrificed their life on behalf of the country.

The national day when Americans who died in war are commemorated also falls on Monday.

The number of deaths due to the Covid-19 virus exceeds 96,000 as of now and the total number of infected persons is more 1.6 million.

China has said that they will impose severe punishment against hunting of wild animals and selling of meat of these wild animals.

The origin of the Covid-19 or Coronavirus outbreak from December last year, as medical scientists believe was from a sales outlet of wild animal meat in the city of Wuhan.

With the spread of the virus, sale of wild animals’ meat in China was banned and a number of states in China have also prohibited hunting of wild animals, breeding animals for meat as well as transporting them.

Environmentalists pointed out that due to enhancing punishment against the consumption of wild animals’ meat it will be possible to conserve animals such as pangolins which are facing the threat of extinction.