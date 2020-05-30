සිංහල தமிழ்(current) Hiru Gossip

The number of Coronavirus infected persons in India increase by 6,000 in a day – America flies the national flag at half-mast

Friday, 22 May 2020 - 14:37

The+number+of+Coronavirus+infected+persons+in+India+increase+by+6%2C000+in+a+day+%E2%80%93+America+flies+the+national+flag+at+half-mast

During the past 24 hours 6088 newly infected Coronavirus patients have been reported from India which is the highest number of patients to be identified within a day and the total number of infected persons has increased to 118,501.

According to reports of the Indian Ministry of Health the number of deaths reported due to the Coronavirus is 3,585.

The number of persons who have recovered from the Coronavirus in India is 48,534 and the Indian government said it is 41 percent.

The number of persons under treatment in India at present is 66,330.

President Donald Trump requests that the American national flag be flown at half-mast in government buildings and monuments in the upcoming 3 days on behalf of Americans who became victims of the Covid-19 virus.

He also said that he requests that from next Monday, the national flag be flown at half-mast on behalf of war heroes who sacrificed their life on behalf of the country.

The national day when Americans who died in war are commemorated also falls on Monday.

The number of deaths due to the Covid-19 virus exceeds 96,000 as of now and the total number of infected persons is more 1.6 million. 

China has said that they will impose severe punishment against hunting of wild animals and selling of meat of these wild animals.

The origin of the Covid-19 or Coronavirus outbreak from December last year, as medical scientists believe was from a sales outlet of wild animal meat in the city of Wuhan.

With the spread of the virus, sale of wild animals’ meat in China was banned and a number of states in China have also prohibited hunting of wild animals, breeding animals for meat as well as transporting them.

Environmentalists pointed out that due to enhancing punishment against the consumption of wild animals’ meat it will be possible to conserve animals such as pangolins which are facing the threat of extinction.  

Twenty (20) more persons confirmed for Covid -19: SL Country total increases to 1,613
Twenty (20) more persons confirmed for Covid -19: SL Country total increases to 1,613
Saturday, 30 May 2020 - 23:27

Twenty (20) more persons have tested positive for Covid-19 (new coronavirus) infection. So far 55 positive patients have been identified today. The country... Read More

Twenty-Seven (27) more persons confirmed for Covid -19: SL Country total increases to 1,593
Twenty-Seven (27) more persons confirmed for Covid -19: SL Country total increases to 1,593
Saturday, 30 May 2020 - 22:50

Twenty-Seven (27) more persons have tested positive for Covid-19 (new coronavirus) infection. So far 35 positive patients have been identified today. The... Read More

Kotikawatte residents engage in a silent protest against the reclamation of a marshy land (Video)
Kotikawatte residents engage in a silent protest against the reclamation of a marshy land (Video)
Saturday, 30 May 2020 - 22:46

Residents of the area staged a silent protest against the reclamation of a marshy land in the Vivekarama area belonging to the Kotikawatta and Mulleriyawa... Read More



Trending News

Three police officers on duty near the Moratuwa hotel that was attacked, interdicted
30 May 2020
Three police officers on duty near the Moratuwa hotel that was attacked, interdicted
Cyber-attack on Bureau of Foreign Employment and Ministry of Public Administration websites by Pro LTTE Tamil Eelam Cyber Force team
30 May 2020
Cyber-attack on Bureau of Foreign Employment and Ministry of Public Administration websites by Pro LTTE Tamil Eelam Cyber Force team
Three families closely associated with an Army officer in Horana quarantined - Army officer confirmed for coronavirus infection
30 May 2020
Three families closely associated with an Army officer in Horana quarantined - Army officer confirmed for coronavirus infection
Coronavirus daily reported infected patients and deaths increase in India
30 May 2020
Coronavirus daily reported infected patients and deaths increase in India
One (01) more person confirmed for Covid -19: SL Country total increases to 1,559
30 May 2020
One (01) more person confirmed for Covid -19: SL Country total increases to 1,559

International News

Air India’s flight bound for Russia forced to return after the pilot was tested positive for coronavirus
30 May 2020
Air India’s flight bound for Russia forced to return after the pilot was tested positive for coronavirus
Jayalaitha's wealth to a journalist
30 May 2020
Jayalaitha's wealth to a journalist
Violence escalates in the US - CNN crew filming the incidents arrested - 46 year old Floyd pleaded for his life while pinned to the ground
29 May 2020
Violence escalates in the US - CNN crew filming the incidents arrested - 46 year old Floyd pleaded for his life while pinned to the ground
South Korean schools close again with the new wave of the coronavirus
29 May 2020
South Korean schools close again with the new wave of the coronavirus
News
Political
Tv News
Media Network
© 2020 Lotus Technologies. All Rights Reserved.