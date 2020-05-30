A+fire+in+a+house+at+Slave+Island

The fire that broke out in a house at Slave Island has been brought under control by now.
Steps were taken to send five Fire Brigade vehicles to douse this fire which erupted this morning.
The reason for the fire has not been discovered as yet.
