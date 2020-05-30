Rs.+10+billion+allocated+by+Prime+Minister+Modi+to+provide+relief+to+people+affected+by+the+Amphan+cyclonic+storm

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi promised to allocate a sum of Rs. 10 billion as an interim relief amount to provide assistance to people of West Bengal who were affected by the Amphan cyclonic storm.



This was subsequent to engaging in an observation tour by Air of areas destroyed by the cyclonic storm, together with Mamta Bannerjee.



80 deaths were reported from West Bengal including Kolkata due to the worst cyclonic storm to in the Bay of Bengal since 1999.



Much damage has been done to houses, electricity supply and telephone lines in the state by the cyclonic storm.