Do not spread false rumours about the national process in operation on behalf of protecting the health of school children – Minister of Education (video)

Minister of Education Dallas Alahapperuma said that he condemns false rumours being spread around by certain people regarding the national process in operation regarding confirming health protection of school children.

At a moment when the entire country is facing a challenge due to the spread of the Covid-19 virus, the Minister said that the government will not act in any way to inconvenience school children and their parents.

The Minister said further that schools will reopen only after health authorities give total confirmation that a suitable background has been built up within the country.

The Minister expressed these views at a meeting held at the Matara District Secretariat today (22) regarding the progress of procedures taken to manage emergency Corona situations