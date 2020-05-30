Health+sectors+request+that+Poson+festivities+be+held+with+the+participation+of+a+limited+group+according+to+health+advice

Health sectors have emphasized that Poson festivities across the country be held with the participation of a limited group of people based on health advice given.

This decision was made at a discussion held at Temple Trees under the patronage of Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa regarding celebrating the Poson festival.

Since the Covid-19 virus is being controlled under health sectors, it was decided on this occasion to hold Sil campaigns on Poson Poya Day so that social distancing is followed.

The State Poson Festival will be held in the meda maluwa of Mihintale, Anuradhapura under the theme ‘Aarogya Parama Labha’ or ‘Health is the best benefit.’

At the discussion held yesterday the Prime Minister said that at this moment of time when the entire world is facing a health problem it is suitable to use the same theme used to celebrate Vesak to commemorate Poson Poya Day as well.

Accordingly, all Poson events of merit to be held across the country including the state poson festival to be conducted at the sacred premises of Mihintale, in the vicinity of the Atamsthaana and Sithulpawwa, Mulkirigala and Tissamaharama temples will be done so with the participation of a limited number of persons.

Health sectors have emphasized to refrain from getting persons who are suffering from various diseases and elderly people who are considered at risk, to participate in Sil campaigns.

As a result, the ability to conduct Sil campaigns with the participation of a limited crowd in temples will be there while obtaining advice from the office of the Regional Medical Health Office and Public Health Inspectors.

The Ministry of Health will inform provincial and district health sectors regarding this.

By limiting Perahera events of merit to temple premises with the participation of essential sectors only during this Poson Poya Day, health sectors have informed people to take steps to minimize participation.