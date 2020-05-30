Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) aircraft A320 Airbus crashes with 90 passengers on board (Video)

A Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) flight on its way from Lahore to Karachi, crashed in the area near Jinnah International Airport on Friday, according to Civil Aviation Authority official



The plane was flying from Lahore to Jinnah International Airport, Pakistan's busiest airport.



Flight PK-303 from Lahore was about to land in Karachi when it crashed at the Jinnah Garden area near Model Colony in Malir, just a minute before its landing



The flight PK 303 was supposedly carrying more than 90 passengers and 8 crew members from Lahore to Karachi. No information has been made available of the survivors as yet. Some reports suggest that the total on board could be around 107.



Witnesses said the Airbus A320 appeared to attempt to land two or three times before crashing in a residential area near Jinnah International Airport.



The footages also show several houses and structures with severe damage and debris lining the streets. The Pakistani army has been deployed to the area to help with the rescue efforts alongside the civil administration according to foreign media reports.



It’s the second plane crash for Pakistani carrier in less than four years. The airline’s chairman resigned in late 2016, less than a week after the crash of an ATR-42 aircraft killed 47 people. The incident comes as Pakistan was slowly resuming domestic flights in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic

In 2016, PIA flight PK-661 carrying 48 passengers and crew had crashed on the way to Islamabad from Chitral on December 7. There were no survivors from the ill-fated flight.