21 year old youth killed in a motorcycle accident while returning after dropping his wife to work (Video)

A motorcyclist was killed in a collision between two motorbikes in the Medirigiriya, ‘Eke ela’ area.

The victim was a 21-year-old resident of Yaya 11 area in Ambagaswewa, Medirigiriya.

He had met with this unfortunate incident while he was returning after dropping his wife to work.

The accident occurred when another motorbike coming from a side road collided with his motorbike.

The youth who was seriously injured in the accident has been admitted to the Medirigiriya Hospital and died while being treated in the hospital.

A security camera mounted next to the incident has recorded some footage.