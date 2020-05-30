Maligawatte death were due to external chest pressure from stampede - Post mortem

The post mortem examination of the three women who died yesterday from a stampede in Maligawatte has revealed that the death of the three women were caused by the external chest pressure.

Another woman was also admitted to the Colombo National Hospital due to this incident, today.

It is reported that she is about 60 years old. Accordingly, six victims of the incident are currently receiving treatment at the Colombo National Hospital, of which five are women. Hospital sources said that one of them was in critical condition.

Also, the seven people including the businessmen who were arrested in connection with the incident were produced before courts and they were ordered to be remanded until June 04.

Accordingly, they have been directed to the Negombo - Palansena Youth Offenders Correctional Center.

Meanwhile, the All Ceylon Islamic Religious Scholars Council has issued a statement condemning the incident in Maligawatta.

They state that a time when the government has taken various measures to protect the public from the covid 19 outbreak, it is a matter of great concern that such incidents take place due to the non-adherence of government regulations.