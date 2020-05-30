Two (02) more persons confirmed for Covid -19: SL Country total increases to 1057

Two (02) more persons have tested positive for Covid-19 (new coronavirus) infection.
The country total has increased to 1057 according to the latest information by the Epidemiology unit of the Ministry of Health.
That was with the identification of two other infected Navy personnel today. From the 1,057 infected persons reported in the country, 620 have been discharged having recovered after treatment.
Navy Spokesperson Lieutenant Commander Isuru Sooriyabandara said that 16 persons who were being treated at several hospitals in the island have recovered and discharged today and 13 Navy personnel were among them.
Accordingly, the number of Navy personnel who have been completely cured of the virus is now 250.
A total of 428 people infected with the coronavirus are hospitalized while nine deaths have been reported.
The percentage for recoveries have increased to 57.8% while 41.3% are receiving treatment in hospitals
The mortality rate from the virus remains at 0.9%.
Covid-19 Situation Report as at 2020-May-22 | compiled according to the Health promotion Bureau and the Epidemiology Unit data
Total confirmed cases – 1,057
Recovered and discharged – 620
Active cases – 428
New Cases for the day - 02
Observation in Hospitals – 110
Total Deaths – 9
Total number of PCR tests conducted – 49,124
|
Date
|
New patients
|
PCR tests
|
22-May
|
02*
|
tbc*
|
21-May
|
27*
|
1,603
|
20-May
|
01*
|
1,108
|
19-May
|
35
|
1,062
|
18-May
|
11
|
960
|
17-May
|
21
|
1,254
|
16-May
|
25
|
1,081
|
15-May
|
10
|
938
|
14-May
|
10
|
1,489
|
13-May
|
26
|
889
|
12-May
|
20
|
1,078
|
11-May
|
06
|
1,057
|
10-May
|
16
|
1,282
|
09-May
|
12
|
1,424
|
08-May
|
11
|
1,821
|
07-May
|
27
|
1,553
|
06-May
|
29
|
1,147
|
05-May
|
17
|
1,491
|
04-May
|
33
|
986
|
03-May
|
13
|
1,636
|
02-May
|
15
|
1,681
|
01-May
|
27
|
1,107
* on going data to be updated