Two (02) more persons confirmed for Covid -19: SL Country total increases to 1057

Two (02) more persons have tested positive for Covid-19 (new coronavirus) infection.

The country total has increased to 1057 according to the latest information by the Epidemiology unit of the Ministry of Health.



That was with the identification of two other infected Navy personnel today. From the 1,057 infected persons reported in the country, 620 have been discharged having recovered after treatment.



Navy Spokesperson Lieutenant Commander Isuru Sooriyabandara said that 16 persons who were being treated at several hospitals in the island have recovered and discharged today and 13 Navy personnel were among them.



Accordingly, the number of Navy personnel who have been completely cured of the virus is now 250.



A total of 428 people infected with the coronavirus are hospitalized while nine deaths have been reported.



The percentage for recoveries have increased to 57.8% while 41.3% are receiving treatment in hospitals



The mortality rate from the virus remains at 0.9%.

Covid-19 Situation Report as at 2020-May-22 | compiled according to the Health promotion Bureau and the Epidemiology Unit data

Total confirmed cases – 1,057

Recovered and discharged – 620

Active cases – 428

New Cases for the day - 02

Observation in Hospitals – 110

Total Deaths – 9

Total number of PCR tests conducted – 49,124

Date New patients

in May PCR tests

conducted 22-May 02* tbc* 21-May 27* 1,603 20-May 01* 1,108 19-May 35 1,062 18-May 11 960 17-May 21 1,254 16-May 25 1,081 15-May 10 938 14-May 10 1,489 13-May 26 889 12-May 20 1,078 11-May 06 1,057 10-May 16 1,282 09-May 12 1,424 08-May 11 1,821 07-May 27 1,553 06-May 29 1,147 05-May 17 1,491 04-May 33 986 03-May 13 1,636 02-May 15 1,681 01-May 27 1,107

* on going data to be updated