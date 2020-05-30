Woman+dies+after+clash+between+two+groups+in+Meetiyagoda+over+flooding+

A woman was killed and seven others were injured when a clash erupted in Meetiyagoda - Wakkissara Mawatha last night.

The Meetiyagoda Police said that the 45-year-old woman who was admitted to the Balapitiya Hospital with cut injuries died last night.

The person who committed the murder is currently receiving treatment at the Karapitiya Hospital.

The police said that the dispute between the two parties had taken place due to the surrounding houses being flooded as a result of the overflowing of the tanks that a person is using to breed ornamental fish.