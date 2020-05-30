The National Water Supply and Drainage Board has introduced a special telephone number to address water billing issues.



Accordingly, a message from any phone can be sent to 0719399999 by typing the letter 'E' to solve the problem.



The General Manager of the Water Supply and Drainage Board, Piyal Pathmanath said that after receiving the SMS, the water billing division of the district would give the customer a call and solve the problem.



In addition, any water bill related problems can be solved by dialing the Water Board on 1939 .