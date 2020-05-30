Two (02) more persons confirmed for Covid -19: SL Country total increases to 1059

Two (02) more persons have tested positive for Covid-19 (new coronavirus) infection.
The country total has increased to 1059 according to the latest information by the Epidemiology unit of the Ministry of Health.
Today four patients have been identified so far.
Covid-19 Situation Report as at 2020-May-22 | compiled according to the Health promotion Bureau and the Epidemiology Unit data
Total confirmed cases – 1,059
Recovered and discharged – 620
Active cases – 430
New Cases for the day – 04*
Observation in Hospitals – 110
Total Deaths – 9
Total number of PCR tests conducted – 49,124
|
Date
|
New patients
|
PCR tests
|
22-May
|
04*
|
tbc*
|
21-May
|
27*
|
1,603
|
20-May
|
01
|
1,108
|
19-May
|
35
|
1,062
|
18-May
|
11
|
960
|
17-May
|
21
|
1,254
|
16-May
|
25
|
1,081
|
15-May
|
10
|
938
|
14-May
|
10
|
1,489
|
13-May
|
26
|
889
|
12-May
|
20
|
1,078
|
11-May
|
06
|
1,057
|
10-May
|
16
|
1,282
|
09-May
|
12
|
1,424
|
08-May
|
11
|
1,821
|
07-May
|
27
|
1,553
|
06-May
|
29
|
1,147
|
05-May
|
17
|
1,491
|
04-May
|
33
|
986
|
03-May
|
13
|
1,636
|
02-May
|
15
|
1,681
|
01-May
|
27
|
1,107
* on going data to be updated