Raids from Consumer Authority to find out if rice is being sold at higher prices (Video)

Consumers complain that there is a shortage of rice in the market.

Is this rice shortage created artificially?

What is the real reason for this shortage of rice?

The recent discussion about a shortage of rice was first reported with the spread of the Covid-19 virus in the country, with traders increasing the prices of essential food items.

As a result, a gazette notification was issued with a regulated price of rice and was extensively discussed at a meeting chaired by the President on 8th April.

Accordingly, on April 10, the President’s Media Divison announced that the services of all Rice Mill owners will be declared a Covid 19 Quarantine Essential Service, until further notice.

However, consumers complain that there is a shortage of rice again in the market these days.

They say traders sell rice at prices that are higher than the control price.

Consumer Affairs Authority officials made raids today to find out whether the rice is being sold at the controlled price.

The Consumer Affairs Authority (CAA) has arrested a rice mill owner supplying at higher prices to a rice trader in Colombo Fort.

Meanwhile, the Consumer Affairs Authority has requested the traders to release their rice stocks to the market to prevent a shortage of rice in the country.

However, the Rice Mill Owners Association urges the government to implement the guaranteed price for rice.

However, there is also a suspicion that this situation is an attempt to artificially create a rice shortage in the country.

We inquired about this from the Defense Secretary Kamal Gunaratne.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Finance announced that the Special Commodity Levy on several imported food items has been revised with effect from today.

Accordingly, the tax of 25 rupees per kilogram of potatoes and red onions has been increased to 50 rupees.

A kilo of garlic is taxed at Rs. 50 while it was previously taxed at Rs 40.

Also, a kilo of red dhal is taxed at Rs. 10, adding 3 rupees to the previous tax of seven rupees.

A tax of Rs. 50 per kg of salmon has been added and therefore the new tax is Rs. 100 per kg.

The tax for a kilogram of margarine, for 80% of fat capacity, has been increased from Rs. 215 to Rs. 650.