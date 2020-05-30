Easter Sunday inquiry update - the bombs used for the attack was made locally (Video)

It was revealed at the Presidential Commission probing into the Easter Sunday Attacks, that the bombs used for the attack were manufactured in the country.

This was when the Chief Inspector of the Criminal Investigation Department (CID), A.G.Y. Swarnakirithasinghe was giving evidence before the Commission today.

Chief Inspector of the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) A.G.Y. Swarnakirithasinghe who was in charge of investigating the bombing at the Kingsbury Hotel, testified before the Presidential Commission probing into the Easter Sunday Attacks.

The witness told the commission that he had been made aware of the attacks by social media that morning and had gone to the scene of the crime on the instructions of the Director of the CID, Shani Abeysekara.

When the Commission asked the witnesses whether the investigation into the Kingsbury Hotel was over, he said that investigations are still underway.

The witness further testified that it was revealed that a person had arrived at the Kingsbury hotel to reserve a room on April 17 last year, and that he had been identified as the suicide bomber at the Cinnamon Grand Hotel.

The witness also presented CCTV footage to the commission showing the Kingsbury bomber arriving on the afternoon of the 20th and occupying room 819 on the 8th floor.

The commission inquired from the CID officer as to when the bomber was carried the explosives.

The witness stated that security camera footage proves that the bomber had brought explosives on the night of the 20th.

The witness stated that the suicide bomber had left the hotel that night and had bought goods from a supermarket in Kolonnawa and handed them over to his wife and child living in a rented house in Kolonnawa.

Chief Inspector of the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) A.G.Y. Swarnakirithasinghe also testified that the bomber had lived in several rented houses around Colombo.

The witness further stated that the bomber had acted on several occasions as the driver of the mastermind of the Easter Attack, Saharan Hashim and it has also been revealed that he was connected to the motorcycle blast which occurred on April 16, 2019 in the Kattankudy area.