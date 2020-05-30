Lanka+IOC+to+reduce+92+Octane+Petrol+by+Rs+5+from+midnight

Lanka IOC has decided to reduce the price of 92 Octane Petrol by Rs.5 per litre from midnight today (22).
The new price of 92 Octane Petrol will be Rs.137 per litre.
Friday, 22 May 2020 - 20:37
