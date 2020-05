Hiru CIA yesterday revealed the work of illegal land acquisitions of the Mawanella - Devanagala Raja Maha Viharaya in Kegalle district in the Sabaragamuwa Province.

Our CIA team has received information from the Chief incumbent of the Dewanagala Raja Maha Viharaya, Venerable Medirigiriye Punyasara Thera regarding an organized scheme to fraudulently sell the paddy lands belonging to the temple as normal lands after filling them.