The Police Headquarters announced that a group of police officers have been transferred with immediate effect with the approval of the National Police Commission and with the concurrence of the Election Commission.

Senior Superintendent of Police, Wickremarachchige Thilakaratne, who is serving as the Director of the Criminal Investigations Department and Senior Superintendent of Police, Prasanna Alwis who is serving as the Director of the Terrorist Investigation Division, have been transferred.

Accordingly, Senior Superintendent of Police, Wickremarachchige Thilakaratne who served as the Director of the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) has been transferred as the Director of the Ministerial Security Division.

Senior Superintendent of Police, Prasanna Alwis who served as the Director of the Terrorist Investigation Division, has been transferred as the Director of the Criminal Investigations Department (CID).

Meanwhile, nine other officers have been transferred.