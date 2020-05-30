The body of the young man who died while trying to save a person from committing suicide, brought home (Video)

The body of Hamid Rizwan, a resident of Lindula area, who had drowned while trying to save a young girl, was brought to his home today.

The funeral will take place tomorrow morning.

Hameed Rizwan, who came to the rescue of a young girl who attempted to commit suicide by jumping into the Upper Kotmale reservoir, had to eventually sacrifice his own life yesterday.

Accordingly, this heroic young man received the highest respect from the society.

Rizwan's body was brought to his residence in Rathnagiri Colony in Palmerston, Lindula, after the post mortem examination.

Residents gathered to see their dead companion and there were no racial or religious differences.

The Thalawakelle OIC and others who came to pay their last respects, saluted Rizwan for his bravery.

The father of two who sacrificed his own life while trying to save another life, has left a powerful message to humanity that transcends racial and religious differences.