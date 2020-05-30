Risk+of+an+increase+in+dengue+with+the+activation+of+the+southwest+monsoon

The Director General of Health Services Dr. Anil Jasinghe states that with the activation of the South West Monsoon, dengue prevalence could increase in the future.

A higher number of dengue cases have been reported in the first quarter of this year compared to the last year.

There were 51,659 dengue patients reported in the year 2018 while so far there have been 19,474 dengue cases reported this year.

Although there has been an increase in the number of dengue patients in the first quarter of this year in comparison to the first quarter of last year, there has been little attention, given the attention of the entire country to the Covid-19 pandemic.

More than 50,000 people get infected with dengue annually, while more than 50 people die annually.

Meanwhile, the Director of the National Dengue Eradication Unit, Dr. Aruna Jayasekara, points out that with the opening of the country, there is a risk of the spread of dengue.



