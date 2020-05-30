Weather+forecast+Saturday+23+May-+Thundershowers+in+several+places+today

The department of Meteorology states that showers will occur at several places in Western, Sabaragamuwa, Central and North-western provinces and Galle and Matara districts.Showers or thundershowers may occur at a few places in Uva province after 02.00 pm.Wind speed can increase up to 40 kmph at times over the island.

Weather forecast for sea areas around the island for the next 24 hours from 5.30 am today;

Condition of Rain:Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in the sea areas extending from Puttalam to Hambantota via Colombo and Galle.Winds:Winds will be South-westerly and wind speed will be (30-40) kmph in the sea areas around the island. Wind speed in the deep and shallow sea areas off the coast extending from Puttalam to Mullaitivu via Mannar and Kankasanturai, and Galle to Potuvil via Matara andHambantota can increase up to (50-60) kmph at times. Wind speed in the other sea areas can increase up to (40-50) kmph at times.State of Sea:The deep and shallow sea areas off the coast extending from Puttalam to Mullaitivu via Mannar and Kankasanturai and Galle to Potuvil via Matara and Hambantota will be rough at times. The other sea areas around the island will be fairly rough at times.Temporarily strong gusty winds (up to 70-80 kmph) and very rough seas can be expected during thundershowers.Naval and fishing communities are requested to be vigilant in this regards.