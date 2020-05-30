COVID- 19, Update - 07 out of 08 last COVID-19 positive patients are Navy personnel & 01 returnee from Kuwait

Seven of the eight Covid-19 positive patients reported yesterday(22) were Navy personnel. The Ministry of Health states that the other person is a returnee from Kuwait undergoing quarantine.
The first five patients reported in the day (22) included four Navy personnel and one returnee from Kuwait undergoing quarantine
Therefore, yesterday in total, thirteen (13) Covid-19 positive persons were diagnosed. Eleven were Navy personnel while the other two were returnees from Kuwait and Malaysia who were in the quarantine process.
Covid-19 Situation Report as at 2020-May-22 | compiled according to the Health promotion Bureau and the Epidemiology Unit data
Total confirmed cases – 1,068
Recovered and discharged – 620
Active cases – 439
New Cases for the day – 13*
Observation in Hospitals – 110
Total Deaths – 9
Total number of PCR tests conducted – 49,124
|
Date
|
New patients
|
PCR tests
|
22-May
|
13*
|
tbc*
|
21-May
|
27*
|
1,603
|
20-May
|
01
|
1,108
|
19-May
|
35
|
1,062
|
18-May
|
11
|
960
|
17-May
|
21
|
1,254
|
16-May
|
25
|
1,081
|
15-May
|
10
|
938
|
14-May
|
10
|
1,489
|
13-May
|
26
|
889
|
12-May
|
20
|
1,078
|
11-May
|
06
|
1,057
|
10-May
|
16
|
1,282
|
09-May
|
12
|
1,424
|
08-May
|
11
|
1,821
|
07-May
|
27
|
1,553
|
06-May
|
29
|
1,147
|
05-May
|
17
|
1,491
|
04-May
|
33
|
986
|
03-May
|
13
|
1,636
|
02-May
|
15
|
1,681
|
01-May
|
27
|
1,107
* on going data to be updated