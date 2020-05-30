260+Sri+Lankan+students+who+arrived+from+Russia+sent+in+for+qurantine

260 Sri Lankans in Russia who were unable to return home due to coronavirus arrived in Sri Lanka on a special SriLankan flight last night.
The Hiru airport reporter said that the group, who arrived from Moscow, were students under the age of 30 who had left for Russia for studies.
With the intervention of the Army they were sent to quarantine centers after reaching the island.
