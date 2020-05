The ‘Samudura’ vessel, which departed to provide the fuel and other materials needed for the multi-day fishing trawlers that sailed to Indonesia to escape the impact of the cyclone Amphan, has come close to the distressed vessels.

The Navy stated that the vessel has already been able to communicate with the multi-day fishing trawlers.

There are about 34 multi-day fishing trawlers stranded on Indonesian waters with over 180 fishermen.