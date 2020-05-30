සිංහල தமிழ்(current) Hiru Gossip

Quarantined street beggars in Colombo to be provided vocational training

Saturday, 23 May 2020 - 8:27

Colombo Chief Magistrate Lanka Jayaratne and Colombo Additional Magistrate Priyantha Liyanage have ordered that the 60 beggars who were taken into custody around the Pettah bus stand to be referred to the Weerawila detention centre.

Beggars arrested during the curfew period were placed in 14 days of quarantine.

The police informed the courts that the beggars were traveling in an unsafe manner in the streets due to lack of permanent housing or income.

After considering the above, the court ordered that the suspects be sent to the Weerawila detention center.

The police informed the court that they will be providing vocational training to all the beggars except the elderly.

Meanwhile, the Supreme Court has decided to hear cases during 30 May and 13 June. 

This was to set dates for the cases which could not be called due to curfew.

