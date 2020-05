Lanka IOC has reduced the price of 92 Octane Petrol by Rs.5 per litre from midnight yesterday (22).



They had recently increased the price of 92 Octane Petrol by 5 rupees per litre.



However, the IOC company announced yesterday, that it will sell a liter of 92 octane petrol at the price of 137 rupees.



The new price of 92 Octane Petrol will be Rs.137 per litre.