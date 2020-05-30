Saturday 23 May: Covid-19, World situation report

Global

The number of coronavirus patients reported worldwide have increased to 5,304,033. The number of deaths reported due to the virus around the world has increased to 340,004.

Meanwhile, 2,158,567 infected patients have recovered. There are 2,805,571 active patients around the world while 44,582 patients are reported to be in critical condition.



A new virus

Foreign media reports that a new virus, which is very similar to the Covid 19 virus, is spreading among children in many countries, including the United States.

Currently, 13 countries around the world have been affected by the spread of this new virus, which is very similar to the Covid 19 virus.

New York State Governor Andrew Cuomo says that more than 150 children have been infected with the virus in their home countries. In addition to the United States, the virus is reported in 13 countries, including Britain, France, Italy, and Spain.

Brazil over 300,000 cases

Brazil, the largest state in South America, has now become the new epicenter of the Covid 19 virus. The total number of infected people in Brazil has increased to 332,382 with a total of 21,116 deaths.

USA nearing 100,000 deaths

The United States is still the world's leading country for the highest number of infected persons and deaths caused by covid -19. The total death toll in the US is now 97,647. A White House employee who has served under 11 presidents died of covid -19 infection, according to foreign media.

India

So far, the total number of infected persons in the country has increased to 124,794 and the death toll stands at 3,726.

Vaccine trials

The British Department of Health has decided to test the anti-malaria drug Chloroquine and Hydroxychloroquine Drugs to combat the Covid 19 virus. The University of Oxford has received approval for the second phase of the anti-Covid vaccine, which was tested on two people last month. Accordingly, 10,000 clinical trials are to be conducted in the future.



The United States plans a massive testing effort involving more than 100,000 volunteers and a half dozen or so of the most promising vaccine candidates in an effort to deliver a safe and effective one by the end of 2020. The project will compress what is typically 10 years of vaccine development and testing into a matter of months, testimony to the urgency to halt a pandemic that has infected more than 5 million people, killed over 335,000 and battered economies worldwide.

Scientists say that to get there, leading vaccine makers have agreed to share data and lend the use of their clinical trial networks to competitors should their own candidate fail.

Countries with over 200,000 infected patients and the number of deaths

USA 1,645,094

Brazil 332,382

Russia 326,448

Spain 281,904

United Kingdom 254,195

Italy 228,658

Snapshot of some other countries, durrently coronavirus infected patients have been reported from 215 countries.

India - 124,794 reported cases and 3,726 deaths

Pakistan - 50,694 reported cases and 1,067 deaths

Singapore - 30,426 cases and 23 deaths

Bangladesh - 30,205 cases and 432 deaths

Sri Lanka -1,068 cases with 09 deaths

Canada - 82,480 cases with 6,250 deaths

Malaysia - 7,137 cases and 115 deaths

Saudi Arabia - 67,719 cases and 364 deaths

UAE - 27,892 cases and 241 deaths

Thailand - 3,037 cases and 56 deaths

Kuwait - 19,564 cases and 138 deaths

Countries with over 10,000 reported deaths

USA 97,647

UK 36,393

Italy 32,616

Spain 28,628

France 28,289

Brazil 21,116

Data source - compiled from worldometers 9.00 am 23/05/2020.