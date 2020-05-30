900+police+barricades+for+the+two+days+when+curfew+is+in+place++

DIG Ajith Rohana states that for 900 police barricades will be set up while curfew is in place tomorrow and day after
He said this while joining Hiru TV ‘Paththare Visthare’ program.
Saturday, 23 May 2020 - 8:30
