The video, circulating on social media, claims the plane crashed near the Karachi airport (Video)

A Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) flight on its way from Lahore to Karachi, crashed in the area near Jinnah International Airport on Friday (23). The flight was about to land in Karachi when it crashed at the Jinnah Garden area near Model Colony in Malir, just a minute before its landing. The flight was supposedly carrying more than 99 passengers and 8 crew members from Lahore to Karachi. No information has been made available of the survivors as yet.



Witnesses said the Airbus A320 appeared to attempt to land two or three times before crashing in a residential area near Jinnah International Airport.



The footages also show several houses and structures with severe damage and debris lining the streets. The Pakistani army has been deployed to the area to help with the rescue efforts alongside the civil administration according to foreign media reports.



Meanwhile, foreign media reports that a video captured on a security camera showing the plane crashing near the Karachi International Airport has been circulated on social media.

The video is given below.