Thailand+extends+state+of+emergency+until+end+of+June+

Thailand authorities have decided to continue with the state of emergency until the end of June.
The government has extended the state of emergency to control the spread of the virus while easing restrictions.
Accordingly, the international passenger flight ban has been extended till the end of June and nightclubs, cinemas and liquor stores have been closed.
