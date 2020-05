The funeral of the youth who drowned while jumping into the Upper Kotmale reservoir to rescue the young girl is to be held today.

The burial will be at the Rathnagiriya, General Cemetery, in Palmerston Lindula.

The body of the 28-year-old was taken to his residence in Rathnagiriya, in Palmerston Lindula yesterday afternoon.

Meanwhile, the 22-year-old girl, who attempted to commit suicide by jumping into the reservoir, is still receiving treatment at the Lindula Regional Hospital.