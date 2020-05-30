Warning+of+a+possible+disease+among+children

Pediatric experts say parents should be more alert to the spread of an autoimmune disease, which is known as kawasaki infection among children.



Dr. Deepal Perera, a specialist at Lady Ridgeway Children's Hospital told our news team that this is an autoimmune disease which can affect the child's heart.



He also pointed out that if a child under the age of five has a fever for more than five days, it can be a symptom of Kawasaki disease.