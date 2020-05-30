No+coronavirus+infections+reported+from+China+in+the+past+24+hours+

Foreign media reports that no new coronavirus infected persons have been reported in China in the past 24 hours.



Worldwide, there are 5,306,235 cases of coronavirus worldwide and the death toll is over 340,000.



The total number of coronavirus infections in the United States has increased to 1.6 million.



Meanwhile, Thai authorities have decided to continue the state of emergency for the eradication of the coronavirus spread until the end of June.



The government has extended the state of emergency to control the spread of the virus while easing restrictions.