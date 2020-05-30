DIG Ajith Rohana states that for 900 police barricades will be set up while curfew is in place tomorrow and day after

He said this while joining Hiru TV ‘Paththare Visthare’ program.

541 persons have been arrested for violating curfew in the past 24 hours ending at 6.00 am today (23).

Police Media Division stated that 138 vehicles have also been taken into custody during this period.

Accordingly, 62,162 persons have been apprehended since 20 March 20, while 17,460 vehicles have been taken into police custody.

Meanwhile the Police Media Division stated that 18,992 cases have been filed in respect of curfew violations.