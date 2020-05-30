Private+bus+owners+submit+proposal+for+extra+fare+

Sri Lanka Transport Board (SLTB) chairman Kingsley Ranawaka speaking to the media said that buses will be deployed between provinces once the health authorities approve them.
President of the Lanka Private Bus Owners Association Gemunu Wijeratne stated that a proposal has been forwarded to the Minister of Transport regarding the inter-provincial bus service.
He also said that if permission is granted, inter-provincial buses will be operated from Tuesday.
