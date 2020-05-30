Chinese+Vaccine+for+COVID-19+shows+promising+results

The first vaccine candidate from China has finished its phase-1 trial on humans, and the results have been put online.

The Lancet, a respected medical journal in the UK, published the results saying it is "safe" and "induces rapid immune response."

The research injected the potential vaccine into 108 volunteers.

During 28 days, no serious reactions were found, meaning the vaccine seemed to be tolerable by humans.

Also, antibodies against the Virus started to surge two weeks after the injection and reached its peak on the 28th day.