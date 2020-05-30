සිංහල தமிழ்(current) Hiru Gossip

I will fulfill the responsibility for national security to the highest level- President

Saturday, 23 May 2020 - 13:13

According to the President's Media Division, the President has pointed out that he will fulfill the responsibility for national security bestowed upon him to the highest level and he has appointed talented and expert individuals in charge of this task. 

Intelligence Unit has been vested with full powers to deal with issues. President Rajapaksa said that the security forces have been given the power to closely monitor the terrorist and extremist activities.

President expressed these views during the second meeting held at the Presidential Secretariat today (22) with the Buddhist Advisory Council which is scheduled to meet on the third Friday every month.

The clergy commended the initiatives launched under the guidance of the President to protect the entire citizenry in the wake of global pandemic of COVID-19 which has caused a devastating impact on every country in the world. President pointed out that it is a great achievement that not a single person from the community was found infected after April 30.

The Maha Sangha stressed the need of effective implementation of a comprehensive programme to defeat the drug menace threatening the country. The Theros further said that there is a huge responsibility lies with the Maha Sangha in this regard in the same manner as that of the government.

President Rajapaksa said that large quantities of drugs that were smuggled into the country were seized within a very short period of time. He further said that he will take every possible step to control the prevailing situation to the maximum level as well as to totally eliminate the drug menace from the country.

President Gotabaya Rajapaksa said that a Presidential Task Force will be appointed under the Defence Secretary to conduct a comprehensive survey of archaeological sites in the East and to take measures to preserve them.

The Maha Sangha including Anunayake of the Malwatte Chapter Most Ven. Niyangoda Vijithasiri Thero, Anunayake of Asgiriya Chapter Most Ven. Venduruwe Upali Thero, Registrar of Malwathu Chapter Most Venerable Pahamune Sri Sumangala Thero, Lekakadikari of the Malwathu Chapter Dr. Medagama Dhammananda Thero, Chief Incumbent of the Ruwanweli Maha Seya, Ven Pallegama Hemaratana Thero , Maha Nayaka of the Amarapura Sri Dharmarakshita Nikaya Most Ven. Rajakiya Panditha Trincomalaye Ananda Thero, Chief Sanganayaka of Dakshinalanka Most Ven. Mataraba Hemarathna Thero and Chancellor of the Sabaragamuwa University, Prof. Ven. Kumburugamuwe Vajira Thero attended the meeting. The Principal Advisor to the President, Lalith Weerathuga also participated in this meeting.


