Six+new+institutions+under+the+Ministry+of+Defense

An extraordinary gazette notification has been issued stating that six institutions under the Ministry of Public Administration, Home Affairs, Provincial Councils and Local Government have been vested with the Ministry of Defense.

The gazette proclamation was issued by President Gotabhaya Rajapaksa.

Department of Multi-Purpose Development Task Force, Miloda Institute, National Authority for the Implementation of the Chemical Weapons Convention and the National Police Training Institute are among the institutions that have been placed under the purview of the Ministry of Defense.

The Gazette notification further states that the ‘Api Wenuwen Api’ fund has been added to the Defense Ministry.