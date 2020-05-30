Observe+Poson+ceremonies+from+home

This year, on the full moon day of Poson, when the coronavirus pandemic is being brought under control, the government requests the public to engage in religious observances as they did on the Vesak full moon.

Issuing a statement, the Prime Minister's Office said that the Secretary of the Ministry of Buddha Sasana, Cultural and Religious Affairs Bandula Harischandra has requested the public to engage in activities such as the observance of Sil and other ceremonies at home.

Earlier it had been announced to observe the ceremonies with a limited number of people however, this new statement has been issued on the instructions of the Ministry of Health and Buddha Sasana.